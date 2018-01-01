Chloe Grace Moretz felt more ‘trust’ working with all-female crew

Chloe Grace Moretz feels as though her new film The Miseducation of Cameron Post benefited from a predominantly female crew.

The actress plays the titular character in Desiree Akhavan’s drama about a teenage girl sent to a gay conversion camp after getting caught being intimate with another girl on prom night.

As well as focusing on the female experience on screen, many women were also involved behind the camera, with Ashley Connor responsible for cinematography and Sara Shaw the editing.

And Chloe is adamant that shooting alongside a number of other women made a “massive difference” to the experience.

“With pretty much everyone on the set being a woman, I wasn’t told what I had to get done in the scene; they trusted me to do my job, and Ashley shot it not focusing on the a*s and the bodies, just the beauty and reality of it,” she explained to the Independent, adding that she was impressed that the feature managed to create sexuality even without nudity.

“And it’s still really intimate, and more emotionally provoking than most I’ve seen on screen ever, but that’s because of the female lens,” the 21-year-old insisted.

Though Chloe, who has two gay brothers, has been criticised as a straight actor playing a gay lead role, she implored people not to “assume people’s sexualities. And don’t project your own issues onto them”.

The Kick-Ass star added that she’s hoping the film, which she describes as “a queer movie, by queer people, for queer people”, will attract a significant audience in order to influence future cinema representation.

“Buying a ticket is casting a ballot. It’s casting a vote for what you want represented in cinema. And queer stories should be told,” she affirmed.