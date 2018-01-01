Alyssa Milano and Ashley Judd share sexual assault stories

Alyssa Milano and Ashley Judd have opened up about their experiences of sexual assault after U.S. President Donald Trump criticised an alleged victim.

The former host of The Apprentice took to Twitter on Friday (21Sep18) to share his thoughts on the accusations levelled against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

"I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents," Trump wrote.

Dr. Ford has claimed that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party in the early 1980s when they were in high school, allegations that the 53-year-old attorney has denied.

The hashtag #WhyIDidntReport began trending on Twitter following Trump's comments, with former Charmed star Milano sharing her own incidents of sexual assault.

"Hey, @realDonaldTrump, Listen the f**k up. I was sexually assaulted twice. Once when I was a teenager. I never filed a police report and it took me 30 years to tell my parents," she wrote. "If any survivor of sexual assault would like to add to this please do so in the replies. #MeToo."

Judd, an advocate of the #MeToo movement, posted about her own harrowing experiences too.

"The first time it happened, I was 7. I told the first adults I came upon," she stated. "They said, 'Oh, he's a nice old man, that's not what he meant.' So when I was raped at 15, I only told my diary. When an adult read it, she accused me of having sex with an adult man."

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart also took part and wrote: "Because I didn't want to lose my job or make people think I was a drama queen. #WhyIDidntReport."

While actress Daryl Hannah simply shared on Twitter: "I did, it didn't matter, I was dismissed, disparaged, & I still get blamed #WhyIDidntReport."