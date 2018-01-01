Keira Knightley hopes to inspire drag queens with The Nutcracker outfit

Keira Knightley expects drag queens to fall in love with her character in new film The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, because she looks like one.

The British actress plays the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Christmas-themed movie adaptation of the beloved ballet and admits she took her inspiration for the role from gender benders.

"We actually designed it (outfit) with them (drag queens) in mind," Knightley tells PrideSource. "I was so pleased. It was my first time where I could actually be like a drag queen, and I was so excited... I was really excited because normally you have to be so subtle in films."

And now she hopes her outrageous costume, topped by a towering pale-pink updo, will inspire the same performers she pays homage to in the movie.

"I think there are some amazing drag queens out there who are gonna wear it even better than I did," she continued. "I hope that this film inspires some amazing costumes.

"Please, please let there be a drag queen somewhere who will be in a Sugar Plum Fairy outfit."

Keira admits she came up with some ideas for her costume while watching one of her favourite TV shows - RuPaul's Drag Race: "Everybody’s a fan (of the show)," she beams. "Yeah, there’s a bit of Drag Race watching... (and there's) a great drag night in East London, which I used to go to when I could go out before I had a child, which was always fun."

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms will be released in November (18).