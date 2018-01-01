Peppermint director labels film as a ‘justice’ movie

Director Pierre Morel has labelled his new film Peppermint as a “justice” movie.

The action film stars Jennifer Garner as lead character Riley North, a woman who seeks vigilante justice after her husband and daughter are killed in a drive-by shooting by members of a cartel.

However, Pierre is adamant that the flick is much more than a revenge story.

“I don’t see it as a revenge movie. I don’t think there’s anything satisfying in revenge,” he told Slash Film. “I think revenge is an extremely negative and dark feeling... She’s coming back for a certain form of justice whether it’s right or wrong, but it’s more of a justice movie or self-justice movie.”

For the part, Jennifer shows off the action skills she honed on the sets of Alias and Daredevil. But

From Paris with Love helmer Pierre is sure that the actress pushed herself to train harder than she had ever done before in the lead-up to the shoot.

“We tried to make sure that everything she had to do would be realistic and feasible. She’s not a superhero in this movie. She’s not going to fly in the air so we had to make choreography that made sense. That’s what dictated the way she fights,” the 54-year-old explained.

When it came to fight scenes, Jennifer worked alongside stunt coordinator Keith Woulard, with the pair exhibiting a military fighting style.

And while Pierre has been renowned for establishing Liam Neeson as an action hero in 2008 action-thriller Taken, he doesn’t plan on continuing to making films in the same genre.

“I just want to make good movies with good characters. I don’t know what to say. No one came to me like, ‘Okay, make me the next Liam Neeson.’ No, never happened, ever,” he smiled.