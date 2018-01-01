Claire Foy regrets not meeting Janet Armstrong

Claire Foy will always regret not meeting Janet Armstrong before she died.

Claire, who recently bagged the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for The Crown, plays Janet, the wife of astronaut Neil Armstrong, in new movie First Man, but sadly didn’t get to meet her before she died in June (18).

“I was never in a room with her. I’ll always regret that,” she sighed to New York Magazine. “But then at the same time, I wonder whether, when playing her, it was helpful that I didn’t meet her; there was some distance. She was very private about her relationship with Neil anyway. I didn’t want to put her in a position where she was having to talk to some random actress about her marriage. Nobody wants to do that!”

In First Man, Ryan Gosling takes on the role of Neil, the first man to walk on the moon, with the actor re-teaming with his La La Land director Damien Chazelle for the project. Jason Clarke, Corey Stoll and Kyle Chandler also star, with the story focusing on the legendary space mission Neil and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin (Corey) and Michael Collins (Lukas Haas) embarked on in 1969.

Before shooting began, Claire and Ryan, along with the young actors who played their onscreen children, worked hard to get their chemistry just right.

“Improvised is a general term for what we did. We were doing takes tied to dialogue and takes where Damien would be like, ‘Do whatever you want!’” The Crown star recalled. “It was more of an exercise, I think. But before shooting, we did two weeks of pure improvisation. Me and Ryan and the kids were a family, all of a sudden, in a cabin. We were like, ‘Hi! Hello. We’re a family.’”

First Man premiered at Venice Film Festival, and hits cinemas from October (18).