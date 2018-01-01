Cheryl ‘bonds with Kourtney Kardashian over love split’

Cheryl has apparently been leaning on reality star Kourtney Kardashian for advice after her split from Liam Payne.

The pair became friends after being introduced by the reality star’s sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, who she has been close to for a number of years.

And since Cheryl’s split from the former One Direction star, the father of her 18-month-old son Bear, Kourtney has reportedly reached out to the singer to offer her much-needed support.

“Kourtney and Cheryl were introduced by Kim and Khloe and they stayed in touch via Whatsapp,” a source told Heat magazine. “She wanted to reassure Cheryl that she’s there for her if she needs anything.

“She knows how tough it is to go through a split and stay amicable with your ex for the sake of their children.”

Kourtney, 39 has been through a similar experience to Cheryl, having split from 35-year-old Scott Disick, the father of her three children, Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three, who she was with for 10 years.

While 35-year-old Cheryl split from Liam after just two-and-a-half years, when she reportedly became fed up with 25-year-old Liam’s constant absences.

“Although Scott is only four years younger, she definitely felt the age gap,” the source continued. “It’s been well documented that she was often left to take care of the kids while Scott was out with friends, and their romance ended when he was spotted getting too close to his ex.”

Cheryl is apparently “grateful” that Kourtney reached out to her to let her know that she understood what the singer is going through.

Since their split, Liam has been seen out with numerous women, including 18-year-old Maya Henry and model Cairo Dwek.

“Kourtney’s main advice was to always try to stay patient and keep any disagreements or arguments with Liam private and away from Bear,” the source added.