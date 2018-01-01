Salma Hayek allows daughter to cut her hair for her birthday

Salma Hayek has heaped praise on her daughter's talents as a budding hairdresser after letting the birthday girl trim her hair.

The Frida star shared video footage of little Valentina carefully cutting her mother's long, dark locks in the family bathroom on Friday (21Sep18), even making an effort to frame the Mexican beauty's face like a professional.

Salma beamed as she admired the finished job, and gushed about her kid's handiwork in the accompanying caption, as she marked her 11th birthday.

"Happy birthday Valentina," the proud mum wrote on Instagram. "You are so awesome and handy too! Thank you for cutting my hair! I love you more than love itself (sic)."

The clip was set to the sounds of The Foundations' hit Build Me Up Buttercup, and was filmed and edited by another celebrity offspring - Tess Bu Cuaron, the 14-year-old daughter of Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron.

Valentina is Salma's daughter with her husband, top fashion executive Francois-Henri Pinault, and she has become known for sharing pieces of her personal life with fans online.

Last month (Aug18), the actress revealed her man had surprised her with a vow renewal ceremony while on a family vacation in Bora Bora.

Salma, 52, shared a collection of images from the celebration on social media, admitting she didn't feel quite dressed for the occasion, as she had been wearing a casual red dress and flip-flops for the beach ceremony, while Francois-Henri donned a white T-shirt and jogging bottoms.

"The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal - it was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa!" she exclaimed.

Valentina served as a witness at the intimate ceremony, almost a decade after Salma and Francois-Henri tied the knot on Valentine's Day in 2009.

Salma is also stepmother to Pinault's 20-year-old son Francois and daughter Mathilde, 17, with his ex-wife Dorothee Lepere, while he also shares an 11-year-old boy called Augustin with supermodel Linda Evangelista.