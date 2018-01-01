Kris Jenner: 'Kylie's secret pregnancy gave me anxiety!'

Kylie Jenner's decision to keep her pregnancy a secret gave her mother Kris anxiety.

The 21-year-old reality star gave birth to daughter Stormi, her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, on 1 February. While news of her impending motherhood was widely reported for months, Kylie didn't confirm it herself until after she had welcomed Stormi into the world.

And the task of keeping her daughter's pregnancy a secret was a tough ask for momager Kris.

"That was a lot of anxiety for me," Kris, 62, said to daughter Kim Kardashian during Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday night (22Sep18). "People were saying, ‘We’re going to post, we’re going to announce,’ and I’m like, ‘No!’ But she did it perfectly and it was such a positive experience for her."

"Totally," Kim replied. "Everyone was just like, ‘Okay, we get it. We get why you kept it private.’ … Kylie’s always wanted to be a mom, so this is really exciting for her. She just didn’t want anyone changing her happy moment and her happy pregnancy, so I’m really proud of her that she stuck to her guns and was able to tell her story her way."

Kylie herself spoke about her decision to keep the pregnancy a secret, admitting doing so was about "doing this for myself". And when it comes to being pregnant, the beauty entrepreneur loved every second.

"I like (pregnancy)," Kylie added. "I miss it. I had the easiest pregnancy ever. You never feel alone - I was really sad to not be pregnant anymore."