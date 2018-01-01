Vivica A. Fox: '#MeToo isn't an excuse to take down people'

Vivica A. Fox has blasted those who have used the #MeToo movement "as an excuse to take down people".

Since the movement began, stars such as Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey have been accused of sexual abuse or misconduct, with women using the hashtag to spread their stories. And while she has praised those who have been brave enough to come forward with their experiences,

Independence Day star Vivica told Fox News that there are also false rumours being started.

"I'm happy about the #MeToo movement for the simple fact that it brought exposure to those who were abusing their power," she said. "However, I'm not happy with those who are using the #MeToo movement to be an excuse to take down people... It takes two to tango."

Vivica first started in the film and movie industry in the late '80s and has since starred in movies such as Kill Bill: Vol 1 and TV shows like Empire. And while many other actresses found their beginning in Hollywood to be when they were taken advantage of, Vivica managed to avoid such situations.

"I've been fortunate that it hasn't happened in my career," she said. "I can't say I haven't been hit on. I just tried to make better choices. But I respect those that speak out and I'm all about women's empowerment, and not being taken advantage of.

"And it doesn't happen just in show business. It happens in a lot of different genres. You've got to do the work. If someone is trying to offer you an opportunity through the casting couch, don't do it!"