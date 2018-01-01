Millie Bobby Brown makes surprise appearance during Maroon 5 concert

Millie Bobby Brown surprised the audience at Maroon 5's concert on Sunday night (23Sep18) when she appeared onstage to perform a rap.

The Stranger Things star, who has previously demonstrated her rapping skills on TV talk shows, sent the crowd wild at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, when she came out and rapped Cardi B's verse on Maroon 5's track Girls Like You.

Video footage shows the 14-year-old, who has a cameo appearance in the song's music video, bopping around one side of the stage to the other and occasionally bending down on one knee as she makes a variety of hand gestures.

After her verse, frontman Adam Levine gave her a high five, and they both walked down the runway for the finale.

Millie, who wore pink cropped trousers, an oversized denim jacket, pink high-top Converse sneakers and sunglasses, shared clips from the moment on Instagram too, and added in the caption, "soooo 2nite (sic) was insane!!! i love @maroon5 and my dear friend @adamlevine (fire emojis)."

She posted the same clips to her Stories with the caption, "Imma do that again sometime (sic)."

In the comments, Adam's wife Behati Prinsloo wrote, "YAAASSSSS I'M DEAD!!!!!"

The British actress also uploaded videos on her Instagram Stories showing her singing along to other Maroon 5 hits from the audience and recorded more when she got home.

"It was such an amazing night," she told her fans from her bed. "It was such incredible people and such good friends and, you know, truly family. It's such an honour to just be onstage with such talented human beings.

"I was not nervous at all... In fact, I was so comfortable. It was so insane. It was so fantastic, and I had such an amazing time. Nashville you guys are really loud, should I come back there?!"

She signed off by explaining that she had to get some sleep as she had an algebra lesson the following day.