Damien Chazelle marries Olivia Hamilton

La La Land filmmaker Damien Chazelle has married Olivia Hamilton for a second time in a traditional ceremony held at a California beauty spot.



According to Us Weekly, the couple wed at Point Dume by the coast in Malibu on Saturday (22Sep18). However, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in August, the director told the publication they were already married, having decided to marry in New York last year on the "spur of the moment" shortly after getting engaged in October 2017.



"We initially got engaged and told ourselves, 'Let's do a ceremony in September,' and it was impetuous impatience that propelled us to go to City Hall." He added that he and Olivia were planning a more traditional ceremony this month.



The clifftop above the Pacific Ocean is a favourite location for the couple, as Damien proposed at the same place.

Olivia, an actress and writer, announced their engagement on Instagram with a picture of herself and Damien embracing at Point Dume while she was wearing a sparkling engagement ring.



Damien, 33, was previously married to producer and college sweetheart Jasmine McGlade in 2010 but they divorced in 2014.



The Oscar-winning filmmaker gushed over how he found love with Olivia on the set of La La Land back in December 2016 when accepting a Critics' Choice Award for the movie.



"This is a film about love, I think, more than anything," he said. "So I have to thank the love of my life, Olivia Hamilton."



Olivia has a small role as a picky cafe customer in the film, which won Damien the Academy Award for Best Director, and also appears in his follow-up First Man which is released in October.

