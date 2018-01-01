Prosecutors want Bill Cosby to serve at least five years behind bars

Pennsylvania prosecutors are calling for Bill Cosby to serve a minimum of five behind bars for sexual assault.

The Cosby Show star is facing up to 10 years imprisonment for each of the three counts of aggravated indecent assault, of which he was convicted in April (18), relating to the rape of former Temple University employee Andrea Constand during a 2004 encounter at his Pennsylvania home.

The comedian, 81, was released on $1 million (£762,400) bail and placed under house arrest following the trial verdict, and he returned to Montgomery County Court on Monday (24Sep18) for the first session of his sentencing hearing.

His attorney, Joseph Green, asked the court to allow his client to continue serving any punishment in the comfort of his own home, due to his advanced age and walking disabilities, especially after he was declared legally blind, but prosecutors have objected to the move, insisting Cosby should be sentenced to five to 10 years in prison.

Authorities pointed out that the disgraced star still appears to be enjoying life under house arrest, as his wife Camille was able to throw him a birthday party in July (18), even hiring a five-piece jazz band to entertain the comedian and his guests, reports TMZ.

Judge Steven O'Neill has yet to rule on the case, which will continue on Tuesday after proceedings hit a delay due to the unavailability of a defence witness - a doctor Green wants to question as part of his efforts to protest prosecutors' request to have Cosby legally classified as a "sexually violent predator".

The label would require him to undergo sex offender counselling at least once a month for the rest of his life, while his neighbours would also receive additional notifications of his whereabouts upon his release.

Cosby has always denied forcing himself upon Constand, but she isn't the only woman to accuse him of sexual misconduct - more than 60 other alleged victims have also spoken out against the veteran star in recent years.

Supporters for the women staged a protest outside the courthouse on Monday, yelling at Cosby as he arrived.