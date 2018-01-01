Taraji P. Henson eyeing summer wedding

Actress Taraji P. Henson is planning to tie the knot with her fiance Kelvin Hayden next summer (19).

The Hidden Figures star became engaged to former American footballer Kelvin in May (18) after more than two years of dating, and she is now hoping to walk down the aisle once she completes her next movie project.

Taraji admits her schedule is so hectic, the couple has yet to officially lock down a date, but the bride-to-be knows it will happen within a year.

"I'm always working so we have a movie that I'm filming first," she explained on talk show GMA Day, "but once we get the (production) dates settled, it (their wedding) will definitely be next summer, but we just don't know if it's the end of June or the early part of July."

The marriage will be the first for Taraji, and the 48 year old reveals they will both be in great physical shape because they often hit the gym together.

"We work out a lot," she smiled, quipping, "I think he still thinks he's getting drafted (into the NFL) or something!"

"I think he doesn't want to let his body go to waste," she shared. "He sees a lot of his friends and they just (have packed on the pounds)... and guess what? It motivates me to keep it tight and right for him!"

In addition to juggling her wedding planning with her TV and movie career, the actress also has a new project on her hands - running her new mental health nonprofit organisation, The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, which she launched in Los Angeles over the weekend (22-23Sep18).

Named after her late father, the charity's mission is to help eradicate the stigma surrounding mental health issues, particularly within the African-American community.