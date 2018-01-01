Asia Argento angry at Anthony Bourdain for 'abandoning' her

Italian actress Asia Argento was furious at her boyfriend Anthony Bourdain upon learning of his shocking suicide, because she felt abandoned by the celebrity chef and travel presenter.

The beloved TV personality died in June (18) in France, where he had been filming material for the new 12th season of his hit CNN show Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, on which he and Argento had met in 2016.

They had been dating for more than a year when Bourdain died at the age of 61, and in a Twitter statement released following his passing, she revealed she was "beyond devastated" to lose her "rock".

Now Argento has detailed her initial reaction to the tragedy in her first on-camera interview about Bourdain's death, admitting her first response was anger.

"I couldn't speak, I couldn't cry, and then I started screaming. I felt like I was in the abyss," she told DailyMailTV.

"I was angry (at him), yes, for abandoning me, my kids," the 43 year old cried. "But now it's been replaced just by this loss, this hole, that cannot be filled by anything."

"The anger kept me alive, because otherwise this desperation has no end," she added.

Argento also addressed rumours suggesting her infidelity was to blame for Bourdain taking his own life, insisting they had a casual approach to their relationship, as they both enjoyed affairs with other people.

"People say I murdered him. They say I killed him," she said. "I understand that the world needs to find a reason. I would like to find a reason, too. People need to think that he killed himself for something like this (her infidelity). He cheated on me too. It wasn't a problem for us."

"He was a man who traveled 265 days a year," she continued. "When we saw each other we took really great pleasure in each other's presence, but we are not children. We are grown-ups."

Although Argento has no regrets regarding the romantic side of her relationship with Bourdain, she is heartbroken at failing to recognise the personal turmoil he suffered with, which led to his death.

"What I do feel terrible about is that he had so much pain inside of him and I didn't see it," she said. "I did not see it and for that I will feel guilty for the rest of my life."

Weeks after Bourdain's passing, Asia found herself in the middle of a new controversy after she was revealed to have agreed to pay former child actor Jimmy Bennett thousands of dollars to keep sexual assault allegations against her under wraps.

Argento, who had last year (17) accused producer Harvey Weinstein of raping her, insisted it was Bourdain's idea to pay off Bennett after alleging that he was given alcohol and seduced by the actress during a hotel room encounter in 2013, when he was just 17 and she was 37. She has denied the accusations, and maintained she was the real victim.