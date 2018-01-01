Halle Berry to executive produce TV adaptation of Boomerang

Actress Halle Berry is helping to adapt her 1992 movie Boomerang for a new TV series.

The Oscar winner is teaming up with Master of None writer/actress Lena Waithe to executive produce the show for U.S. network BET.

"I'm thrilled to team up with Lena on this project as she is without a doubt a leading voice of her generation and a trail blazer in her own right," Halle shares in a statement. "I'm truly excited to be a part of bringing this iconic and beloved film to the small screen."

The original movie starred Eddie Murphy as hotshot advertising executive and womaniser Marcus Graham, who is forced to reconsider his chauvinistic behaviour after meeting his match in his new boss Jacqueline Broyer, played by actress Robin Givens. Berry portrayed Murphy's onscreen colleague and love interest, Angela Lewis.

The new take on the classic romantic comedy will focus on the lives of Broyer's son and the daughter of Marcus and his now-wife Angela, as they seek to step out of their parents' shadows, reports Variety.com.

Waithe co-wrote the pilot with showrunner Ben Cory Jones, and she explains the project is far from a reboot.

"This is less of a reboot and more of a continuation of the original story," she says. "There's no point in trying to remake a classic. It can't be done. So we want to create something fresh that speaks to a new generation. We hope people will come to the show with an open mind and ready to embrace the new world we've created!"

Dime Davis, who worked with Lena on her TV drama The Chi, has been tapped to direct multiple instalments of the 10-episode series, which will premiere next year (19).