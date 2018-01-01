Jesse Williams to make directorial debut

Actor Jesse Williams is set to make his feature directorial debut with a film about murdered 1950s African-American hate crime victim Emmett Till's mother.

Till will be based on producer Keith A. Beauchamp's 2005 documentary, The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till, and will centre on Mamie Mobley Till, who demanded justice after her 14-year-old son was murdered in Mississippi in 1955.

Till was brutally beaten, shot through the head and dumped in the Tallahatchie River with barbed wire tied around his neck after he was falsely accused of flirting with a white woman. Following her son's murder, Mamie became a civil rights leader and teacher. She passed away in 2003.

Production on the project is scheduled to begin next summer (19).

"I'm honoured to be directing the story of Mamie & Emmett, a tale of revolutionary defiance in the face of tremendous personal and public devastation," Williams says. "(It will be) an exploration of power and pulling back the curtain on cultural violence... underdogs refusing to pretend that terror is freedom."

The Grey's Anatomy star's film is not the only Till project in development - earlier this year (18), Taraji P. Henson signed on to produce and portray Mamie in an untitled movie, which will be directed by John Singleton.

In 2015, it was also reported that rapper JAY-Z and Will Smith had teamed up to executive produce an untitled mini-series, and late film critic Roger Ebert's widow, Chaz Ebert, is also executive producing a film based on the book Death of Innocence: The Story of the Hate Crime That Changed America, which was written by Till's mother and award-winning journalist Christopher Benson.