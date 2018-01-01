Liam Payne in talks for role in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story - report

Liam Payne is reportedly in "advanced talks" to take on a role in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story reboot.

According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, the former One Direction star is in line to land a singing part in the movie, which will begin filming next year.

"Liam was approached and was naturally flattered to be considered," a source told the publication. "Casting agents have been ordered to find singers between the ages of 15 and 25 who can also dance, while also being able to deliver lines. Liam sees the opportunity to work with Spielberg as an exciting prospect and one too good to turn down."

It's believed Liam would take on a part in the Jets gang in the movie, which focuses on the tensions between the Jets and the Sharks, a rival gang made up of Puerto Rican immigrants.

However, Liam will have some tough competition to be cast in the film, as there are apparently numerous famous faces all vying for a role. One name also linked to the film is Liam's former bandmate Harry Styles, who impressed critics with his acting skills in World War Two movie Dunkirk last year (17).

West Side Story, with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, first hit the Broadway stage in 1957 and starred Larry Kert, Carol Lawrence, Chita Rivera, and David Winters. It was adapted into a movie starring Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, and Richard Beymer in 1961 and won 10 Oscars, including for Best Picture.

Spielberg has spent the past 15 years trying to secure the rights for the reboot, which will mark his first time directing a musical, and told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016 that he'd dreamed about making the film "for decades".