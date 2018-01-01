Rosario Dawson bans daughter from having cell phone

Rosario Dawson won't let her daughter own a cell phone because she thinks it's bad for her mental health.

The Sin City actress revealed during a panel discussion moderated by Laverne Cox at the Tribeca TV Festival in New York over the weekend (22-23Sep18) that she doesn't want her 15-year-old daughter Lola, who she adopted in 2014, to have access to social media, as she believes it could be damaging to Lola's mental wellbeing.

"I think it's really critically important as the adult in these kids' lives to make sure they're not going down dark alleys without some kind of information and help... and to get likes according to little posts you've made and then thinking that that's what your value is can be quite dangerous," the 39-year-old said, according New York Post's Page Six. "I think this is a critical time for kids to be developing themselves.

"They can present themselves online as opposed to develop themselves online. That's a really different thing. We didn't grow up looking in the mirror all the time. We just didn't. We didn't look at ourselves all day long and this is what these kids are doing."

She also talked about the dangers of apps such as Instagram and the filters people can use to edit their snaps and create a perfect, airbrushed look which is impossible to achieve in real life.

"Now these kids are wanting to get plastic surgeries so they can look like what they look like when they have a filter on," she continued. "They're getting body dysmorphia looking at their own image that's been doctored, and then when they look in the mirror, they're horrified by a freckle or a pimple."

Rosario believes it is her responsibility as a parent to make sure her eyes aren't glued to screens all the time and makes time to connect with her daughter, so Lola has a healthy view of herself, one that can't be "so easily manipulated".