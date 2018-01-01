Pregnant Kate Hudson celebrates with friends at baby shower

Pregnant Kate Hudson celebrated her daughter's impending arrival at a baby shower with friends on Sunday (23Sep18).

The 39-year-old is expecting her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, and her third in total, following sons Ryder, 14, from her marriage to Chris Robinson, and Bing, seven, from her relationship with Muse's Matt Bellamy.

It's her first girl, however, and Kate made a nod to the baby's sex as she donned a pink flower crown for the backyard party. Kate's friend Jennifer Meyer, who was formerly married to Tobey Maguire, posted a picture of the celebration on her Instagram page, showing the Almost Famous star beaming as she was embraced by four of her close friends.

Wearing a white lace dress and little make-up, Kate let her pregnancy glow shine through as she posed for the snap.

Decorations at the shower included a pink and white flower wall, which Danny's stepsister Sara Foster showed in a post on her Instagram Story. Sara also shared a black and white version of Jennifer's snap, alongside the caption: "Showering our baby girl Fujikawa."

Following Kate's busy weekend, she took to Instagram on Monday night to tell fans she's eager to get her labour going now. Holding a copy of Reese Witherspoon's new book Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits, Kate told fans she was keen to try the mint julep cocktail but couldn't because of her pregnant state.

She then added: "I figure a little shot of whiskey can put me into labour. I’m looking for that chapter right now. How do Southern girls get labour going?"

The actress had earlier shared a snap of her baby shower on Instagram, and wrote: "Grateful for these beauties throwing me the sweetest celebration for baby girl yesterday #WeReady."