Bradley Cooper terrified of being 'bottled' while filming at Glastonbury

Bradley Cooper feared singing in front of the "tough crowd" at Britain's iconic Glastonbury festival.

The Hangover star filmed scenes for new movie A Star Is Born, in which he stars alongside Lady Gaga, at the four-day music event, which is held in Somerset, England and has played host to iconic artists such as The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Beyonce and Coldplay.

And in an interview with British newspaper The Sun, the 43-year-old admitted he was afraid he would get bottled on stage while performing as country artist ­Jackson Maine.

“I didn’t know if they were going to throw bottles at me," he laughed. "I was very nervous about Glastonbury as that is a tough crowd. (People were saying) ‘Who is this guy? What is happening? Where’s Kris Kristofferson?’”

And Bradley, who also directs the film, also didn't help matters by refusing to play the song through the sound system.

“They couldn’t hear the music. We didn’t put anything through the PA system because we didn’t want the songs to go out, so the first five rows hear it," he explained.

In the musical remake, Gaga plays Jackson's protege Ally. After discovering the singer, Jackson falls in love and introduces her to the jetset lifestyle of a musician before he descends into alcoholism, shattering their relationship.

In an interview with People magazine at the movie's Los Angeles premiere on Monday (24Sep18) the first-time director credited Gaga with encouraging him to sing in the movie.

“When I approached her, she said, ‘You are going to have to sing live as I cannot stand those lip sync-type movies.’ It was the scariest thing, but I really enjoyed it," he told the publication. "She stopped after the first verse and said has anyone heard you sing? I said not really," he explained. "She said, ‘Well, let’s record.’ The chemistry felt so good and so easy that I went to Warner Bros. the next day and played it for them,” he said explaining how he pitched the movie.

A Star Is Born begins hitting screens from 3 October.