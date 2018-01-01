Will Smith not scared about birthday heli-bungee jump

Birthday boy Will Smith is running on adrenaline as he prepares to perform a bungee jump out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon.

The I Am Legend star was dared to perform the stunt months ago by the guys behind the Yes Theory adventure channel on YouTube, and Will accepted the challenge.

He decided to pull off the feat to celebrate his 50th birthday on Tuesday (25Sep18), and chose to stage it over a part of the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

Will has since turned the daredevil challenge into a charity fundraiser for Global Citizen's Education Cannot Wait programme, which supports children in crisis-affected areas, and on the eve of the heli-bungee jump, which will be streamed live online, the actor and rapper insisted he wasn't nervous at all.

"I'm excited about this," he said in a video message sent to his friend, former American footballer-turned-TV presenter Michael Strahan, which aired on Tuesday's episode of his show Good Morning America.

"I'm not scurred (scared), because if I was scurred, I would say I was scurred, and I'm not scurred (sic)," he smiled. "Thank you!"

Will also revealed he would be spending the next 12 months partying in honour of his milestone birthday.

"I'm turning 50 and I just decided today, I'm gonna celebrate my 50th birthday all year," he said.

Hours after the clip aired, Will took to Instagram and revealed he was en route for the big jump.

"OK, y'all, it's actually happening," he told fans. "I'm on the plane now headed to the Grand Canyon. I'm bungee jumping out of a helicopter... It's crazy. My team is out there now testing everything, making sure it's straight (all safe)..."

The superstar then shared footage of his crewmembers conducting a practice jump, using a dummy in Will's place as it was pushed out of the aircraft.

However, the impact of the bungee jump caused the doll's limb to fall off, causing Will to show mock concern: "Did that dummy's leg just come off? Somebody should fix that! I don't want my leg to come off!" he exclaimed.

"Anyway, I'll be jumping with both my legs... after they fix that issue. Let's hope that's not gonna be a problem live!"

Smith will be reuniting with his The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Alfonso Ribeiro for the stunt, after recruiting his old pal to host the live YouTube streaming session, which takes place at 3pm Pacific Time.

It won't be Will's first time throwing himself out of an aircraft - last year (17), he confronted his fear of heights by skydiving in Dubai, months after ticking bungee jumping off his bucket list at Victoria Falls in southern Africa.

Meanwhile, as Will got ready for his Grand Canyon leap, his wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared a sweet birthday message online, complete with fake footage of a helicopter flying over the landmark, with an image of the actor dangling from a bungee cord.

"Here is what I love most about you turning 50 @willsmith ...," she began. "you are soaring high in your freedom and have more authentic happiness then I've ever seen you have before. You deserve every bit of it! Keep flying and keep doing you! Happy Birthday Willard!!! You make 50 look good!!!"