Gina Rodriguez wants to escape wedding 'drama' by eloping

Actress Gina Rodriguez is desperate to elope with her new fiance Joe LoCicero after experiencing "so much" wedding planning drama.

The Jane The Virgin star became engaged to her boyfriend of two years during a romantic summer (18) getaway in Mexico for her 34th birthday, and while she cannot wait to become Joe's wife, she is starting to have second thoughts about how they will celebrate their big day, because it's already gotten a little overwhelming.

"As of this Sunday, I feel like we're gonna elope," the bride-to-be shared on daytime show The Talk. "It is so much drama! It's a lot of work...!"

Gina revealed she had initially considered letting the couple's excited family members take charge of the nuptials, but she quickly changed her mind.

"There was a point where I was like, 'Everybody arrange everything, I just wanna show up, I just wanna do it, I just wanna say, 'I do', I'm happy,'" she recalled. "And then I started hearing what they wanted to do, and I was like, 'Hmm, I don't know about that...' and then I started hearing about how you like, offend (people). Everything you do is offensive! You know, if people aren't bridesmaids, (they're offended)... It's crazy!"

It's not known when Gina hopes to tie the knot with Joe, but in the meantime, she is trying to make more of an effort to remember to wear her stunning diamond engagement ring.

The star accidentally left her new jewellery in her dressing room backstage at The Talk, and confessed it's a common occurrence.

"The ring is in the picture but not on my hand," Gina admitted, as a photo she had previously posted on social media celebrating the engagement was shown to viewers. "I'm so sorry, I totally forgot...! I forget to wear it a lot!"

The couple met in 2016 when Joe appeared on an episode of her hit show Jane The Virgin.