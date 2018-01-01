Taraji P. Henson turned down date with future husband for four months

Actress Taraji P. Henson made her new fiance "fight" for her love by initially rejecting his advances for four months before agreeing to date him.

The Empire star first became linked to former American footballer Kelvin Hayden in December, 2015, when they were spotted enjoying a romantic beach stroll in Florida, and he asked Taraji to be his wife in May (18).

The bride-to-be reveals she knew he was 'The One' the moment they met, but she refused to let Kelvin smooth-talk his way into her life, until the sportsman had proved how much he wanted the relationship.

"You know, guys, they get goofy and crazy," she explained on talk show The View. "We had this moment (when they first crossed paths), and I shot him down for four months. I literally was like, 'Look, dude...' and he fought."

"He was relentless...," Taraji smiled. "You know, have you ever broke up with a guy, and you know deep down you wish he'd come to the door and fight for you? He did it and I said, 'That's the one!'"

The actress admits her friends would always take her to task about playing hard to get, but she proved her dating tactic worked when Kelvin eventually won her over.

"My friends would always say, 'You're too hard! Why you so hard on men (sic)?'" Taraji shared. "I say, 'Because I'm protecting my heart. I'm protecting me, and if he's about it, he will fight for it,' and they saw it come true...! You have to be willing to risk it all and walk away from it all, and if he's about that, he will come and find you and fix it."

Now Taraji and Kelvin are busy planning their wedding for next summer (19).

"I'm always working so we have a movie that I'm filming first," she explained on GMA Day on Monday (24Sep18), "but once we get the (production) dates settled, it (their wedding) will definitely be next summer, but we just don't know if it's the end of June or the early part of July."