Director Luca Guadagnino swears off a future Netflix film

Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino can't ever imagine himself directing a film for a streaming service like Netflix.

The Call Me By Your Name director, who is also promoting his highly anticipated horror remake Suspiria starring Tilda Swinton and Dakota Johnson, simply enjoys making title credits too much to shrink his films to fit a small TV format.

"No, no, no. I could never do this," he tells Esquire of making a Netflix movie. "This is where they shrink the screen down to a box in the corner, even before the credit sequence has finished? Do you know how long I spend on my credits and titles? I enjoy very much this part of my work! In this case (Suspiria), I worked with the legendary Dan Perri, who created the logo for Star Wars, The Exorcist, A Nightmare On Elm Street."

Luca's 2017 small-budget romantic drama Call Me By Your Name starring Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet picked up an Academy Award and a host of other honours and was touted as one of the best films of the year, and although he isn't interested in making a movie for a streaming platform, the Italian director is certainly open to shooting a blockbuster.

"Let’s say it like this: I give myself no limits," he says taking on a big studio blockbuster with a huge budget. "I wish to explore the meaning of cinema and the language of cinema and every possible expression of it. Yet, the only way in which I can execute this aim is having absolute control of my work. So if all those conditions are kept — which means control — then I would say, “Yes. I’m happy to go and deal with that kind of stuff.”

Meanwhile, Luca is focused on his new offering, Suspiria, a remake of Dario Argento's 1977 horror classic of the same name, with the director explaining although he is paying homage to the original, his version is distinct.

"Well, I wouldn’t judge people lazy because they call this movie a remake. I mean, it is a remake," he shares noting he was "hyperventilating" over the task, "but I wish for people to look at this with open minds and open hearts and open brains and open guts. Just to soak into this movie in a way where there is openness that is not pre-judged, not judgmental. It is very personal and it reflects my feelings I had watching Suspiria."