T.I. and Ron Perlman join Monster Hunter adaptation

Rapper/actor T.I. and movie veteran Ron Perlman are jumping into action for the big screen adaptation of Monster Hunter.

They will join leading lady Milla Jovovich in the film, based on the popular Capcom video game, in which players track down and kill various monsters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, T.I. is set to play a Link, a top sniper, while Hellboy star Perlman portrays Admiral, the leader of the Hunter's Crew.

Milla's husband, Paul W.S. Anderson, will direct the project from a script he also wrote.

Details regarding the plot remain unknown, but production is due to begin in South Africa next month (Oct18).

Jovovich and Anderson have already experienced huge success adapting a cult Capcom game for Hollywood after working together on the Resident Evil film franchise. The action-horror series debuted in 2002 with Milla as protagonist Alice, and concluded with a sixth instalment, titled The Final Chapter, in 2016, banking over $1.2 billion at the global box office. It is now reportedly in the process of being rebooted with a new lead actress.

Meanwhile, Monster Hunter marks the latest big film gig for T.I. after joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2015 with a role in Paul Rudd's Ant-Man as one of the titular character's sidekicks. He reprised his part as Dave in this year's (18) sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp.

He also recently wrapped working alongside comedy icon Eddie Murphy in Dolemite Is My Name!, a biopic about late funnyman Rudy Ray Moore, which is being developed for streaming service Netflix.