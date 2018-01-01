Janice Dickinson: 'Bill Cosby rape is etched into my soul'

Janice Dickinson has shared how she struggles with the "harrowing memory" of being raped by Bill Cosby after the disgraced comedian was sentenced to jail time for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.

Dickinson, who has accused Cosby of drugging and raping her in 1982, was one of dozens of women who provided testimony in the sexual assault case against the comedian, and was sitting in the second row behind his accuser, Andrea Constand, during the sentencing. The 81-year-old was sentenced to serve three to ten years in state prison on Tuesday, after being found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault relating to the 2004 rape of the former Temple University employee.

"The harrowing memory of the rape continues to this day. I have reoccurring nightmares, I wake up in fear, I fear the dark. I struggle to discuss this even with my beloved husband of 6 years," reads Dickinson's statement, which her attorney Lisa Bloom shared a portion of on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

She continued to describe how the alleged rape "shattered my ability to trust", affected her work and lifestyle and made her lose "some of my effervescent attitude and lightness", and she once moved to Milan, Italy, in a bid to escape it.

"The rape is etched into my soul. Therapy has helped some but it has not helped to restore my innocence. I was never the same. I will never be the same," the excerpt concludes. Dickinson had reportedly prepared the statement to read out in court, but the judge didn't allow it.

According to the HuffPost, the 63-year-old threw her head back and laughed loudly and slowly in court as Cosby was sentenced and said, "See, I got the last laugh pal." She was reportedly threatened to be kicked out by security for behaviour.

Other celebrities used social media to react to Cosby's sentence, with Amber Tamblyn posting, "His survivors have been sentenced to a lifetime of brutal memories and trauma for daring to exist in the first place... Super fair I guess."

"Bill Cosby is set to serve 3 to 10 years in prison, but when he’s released he’s expected to be nominated to the Supreme Court," Chelsea Handler tweeted, referring to the sexual assault allegations surrounding U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.