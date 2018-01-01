Will Smith experienced 'absolute terror' during Grand Canyon bungee jump

Will Smith felt both "absolute terror" and "pure bliss" during his bungee jump over the Grand Canyon on Tuesday (25Sep18).

To celebrate his 50th birthday, the Independence Day star jumped backwards out of a helicopter and bungee jumped over the famous Arizona landmark, while the daredevil stunt was streamed live on his YouTube channel.

As he swung upside down on the end of the bungee cord, the actor gushed that "this is gorgeous, beautiful," but when he was back on solid ground he admitted he had experienced a wide range of emotions in the moment.

"Nothing will ever be scarier than that. It goes from complete absolute terror to the most magnificent bliss you've ever felt," he added.

He was supported by his family, including mum Caroline Bright, wife Jada Pinkett Smith, their children Jaden, 20, and Willow, 17, Will's ex-wife Sheree Zampino, and their son Trey, 25, who joined him on the ground for a chat post-jump.

"I saw the moment that you were determined, I saw the moment that you clicked. You were like, 'I'm ready to do this' and then when you dropped and I just saw that freedom," Jada told Will. "And I looked at (Sheree) and I told her, 'We ain't gonna be able to tell this joker nothing'. I said, 'It's over'."

The former Gotham star posted a clip of the jump on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Congrats @willsmith! You did it! But no more! @shereezampino almost had a Heart Attack!"

The leap was organised after the creators of the YouTube channel Yes Theory challenged Smith to bungee jump from a helicopter. The feat raised funds for anti-poverty charity Global Citizen's Education Cannot Wait programme, which supports children in crisis-affected areas.

Will recruited his The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Alfonso Ribeiro to host the livestream.