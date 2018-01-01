Taylor Swift to play 'one of the Macavity girls' in Cats movie

Cats composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has shared details about Taylor Swift's upcoming role in the movie adaptation of his famous musical.

It was announced in July (18) that the Shake It Off singer would be starring in Tom Hooper's movie musical alongside Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen and James Corden.

Details about her role were not disclosed at the time, but Lloyd Webber has now spilled the beans about Swift's part, revealing that she will either play flirty Bombalurina or the skittish Demeter, the duo who sing Macavity the Mystery Cat.

"She's going to play one or other of the Macavity girls," the theatre mogul told Vulture, adding that he wasn't sure which one yet. "Well, basically, Tom Hooper thought it was a really good idea, and of course, she loves cats... We'll see. I mean, I haven't met her, so I'm looking forward to meeting her and seeing her (at work)."

Cats will mark Taylor's first film role since 2014's The Giver. The singer, who owns cats named Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey, previously appeared in 2010 romantic comedy Valentine's Day, TV shows New Girl and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and provided the voice of Audrey in The Lorax.

According to Lloyd Webber, who has penned a new song for the film and will serve as an executive producer, rehearsals are underway and filming will begin in November ahead of a December 2019 release.

McKellen and Corden's roles still remain unknown, while Hudson will portray Grizabella, the former glamour cat who falls on hard times and gets to sing the showstopping tune Memory. The role was recently played in stage productions by Leona Lewis and Nicole Scherzinger.

News of Swift's part comes as editors at Deadline report that Laurie Davidson, who played William Shakespeare in TNT's series Will, has joined the cast in an unspecified role.