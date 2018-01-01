Tiffany Haddish holds prayer session before Night School premiere

Tiffany Haddish led guests in a prayer session before screening her new movie Night School at the premiere on Tuesday night (25Sep18).

The actress stepped out at the Regal L.A. LIVE cinema in Los Angeles to promote the new Malcolm D. Lee-directed comedy flick, which follows a group of troublemakers who are forced to attend night school in the hope that they'll pass an exam in order to finish high school.

Tiffany portrays unorthodox teacher Carrie in the movie, and in her usual humorous fashion, spearheaded proceedings at the screening by spontaneously leading the audience in prayer.

"I'm so excited for y'all to see it because it's really good. I hope you wore a panty liner, because you gonna pee a little bit," she jokingly stated to the crowd, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm so happy I got to work with so many wonderful people, and I can't wait to work with y'all again. I think we should pray for the movie. Heavenly father... Thank you for this opportunity to share our talent with the world. I hope that it brings joy and happiness to everyone... And just make sure everybody looks good and Kevin looks tall in it!"

After Tiffany concluded her prayer, the audience responded with a chorus of "Amens".

Night School marks the first film made by Kevin under his HartBeat Productions banner. And even though he wasn't originally slated to star, he knew he had to cast Tiffany, 38, after seeing her performance in 2017 hit Girls Trip.

"I've seen this individual rise into the star that she is today," he gushed. "She was the first call. The first thought. And the energy and synergy just made sense, because she came off a movie that Malcolm Lee directed called Girls Trip. And the success of that movie was unreal, but her performance was mind-blowing. And I said, 'We have to include her in what will be my first film.' Because I feel like she is the piece that I need to (complete) the puzzle."

Night School, also featuring Rob Riggle and Ben Schwartz, hits cinemas from Friday (28Sep18).