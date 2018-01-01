Dakota Johnson 'very happy' with Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson has confirmed she's "very happy" with boyfriend Chris Martin.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star reportedly began dating the Coldplay frontman last October (17), with the pair being spotted enjoying a series of dates after meeting through mutual friends.

Like Chris, Dakota usually remains tight-lipped about the romance but chose to shed a little light on their loving relationship during an interview with British magazine Tatler, where she stars on the November cover.

"I'm not going to talk about it," the 28-year-old said coyly, before revealing: "But I am very happy."

The couple first sparked romance rumours last year after being spotted on a sushi dinner date in Los Angeles, with the actress being pictured in prime position at one of Chris' shows in Buenos Aires the following month.

Since then, Dakota has reportedly been spending time getting to know Chris’ children, Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, with the blessing of his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. And, earlier this month, she appeared to have taken her relationship with the Yellow singer, 41, to the next level as they were pictured sporting matching infinity sign tattoos.

During the chat with Tatler, the actress, who was catapulted to fame after landing the racy role of Anastasia Steele in the erotic franchise Fifty Shades, also opened up about how playing sexual roles makes her feel "powerful".

"Playing sexual characters is interesting to me... I've always been fascinated by women who are in touch with their sexuality, who are proud of it, who are not passive about it,' she explained. "I don't think that in order to be respected and in order to feel powerful that you need to be sexless."

Dakota and Chris were recently seen together at Beyonce and JAY-Z's On The Run II show at Los Angeles' Rose Bowl Stadium.