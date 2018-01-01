Bill Cosby to serve his time among prison general population

Bill Cosby will serve his time in a general population prison.

Cosby was convicted for the 2004 rape of former Temple University employee Andrea Constand back in April (18) and on Tuesday (25Sep18) he was sentenced to serve three to 10 years behind bars for his crimes.

The 81-year-old The Cosby Show actor has been moved to Pennsylvania State Correctional Institution Phoenix in Schwenksville, where he is currently being housed in a single cell next to an infirmary, but he will eventually be placed among the other inmates, according to TMZ.

"We are taking all of the necessary precautions to ensure Mr. Cosby's safety and general welfare in our institution," a prison official says.

In addition to his prison sentence, Cosby has been formally designated as a sexually violent predator (SVP), and as such, he will spend the rest of days as a registered sex offender. He will also now be required to check in with state police monthly, attend counselling sessions and provide details of any change in residence, once he is released from prison.

His lawyers are planning to file an appeal over his sentence.

Meanwhile, Cosby is facing another legal setback after his former lawyers filed new paperwork to recoup the $283,000 (GBP214,700) they allege they are owed by the convicted actor. Attorneys at Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis sued Bill earlier this month (Sep18), alleging he has not paid them for work they performed from August, 2017 to August, 2018.