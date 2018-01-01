Terrence Howard at odds with Empire writers over character's bad behaviour

Terrence Howard has attacked the writers of his hit show Empire as the fifth season of the music industry drama gets underway in America.

The actor has accused the brains behind the series of "bad writing" around his character Lucious Lyon, insisting the music mogul would never have left his wife, Cookie, while she was serving time for a crime they both committed.

"I have done nothing dirty to Cookie, but you have to understand that it is from the writers’ perspective," Howard told Page Six at the season five premiere. "That is just some bad writing.

"That was not from the Lucious that I play. The Lucious that I play would have never left her in jail. The Lucious that I know did not leave her in jail for 17 years, because that is impossible for me to leave my friend and the love of my life in jail."

However, the show is partly based on his character's "misdeeds" and the fact that he cut his wife, played by Taraji P. Henson, out of a potential windfall as their record label took off as she was behind bars.

"Whatever they are perceiving is not the reality," Howard adds, taking another swipe at the show's writers. "The Lucious that I know would never do that to Cookie."

Meanwhile, last year (17) the actor reportedly reached a settlement in his Empire breach of contract lawsuit with his former managers.

Bosses at Authentic Talent and Literary Management filed a complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming Howard, who hired the services of the agency in 2013, owed them over $250,000 (£190,000) in commissions.

Howard signed a seven-year contract for Empire, and the executives maintained they were entitled to 10 per cent of his earnings for the duration of the deal, which will expire in 2020.

Empire returns to U.S. TV screens on Wednesday night (26Sep18).