Kristen Bell: 'My husband and I talk about our crushes'

Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard talk openly about who they are attracted to.

The Frozen star and Dax have been married since 2013, and she feels their relationship is as strong as it is because they're not afraid to talk about things that may make other couples uncomfortable.

"I personally believe that attractiveness coming from your partner towards someone else, the idea of being offended by that, it's not really about your partner, it's about your narcissism and you need to identify why you're questioning, 'Why am I not good enough'," Bell said on U.S. talk show The View on Wednesday (26Sep18). "Let me put it this way, I'm attracted to my husband, I love him more than anything on this earth, but I'm also attracted to other guys because some other guys are very handsome."

"But me being attracted to another man... has absolutely nothing to do with my husband," she added. "So I know for a fact when he experiences the same thing it doesn't have anything to do with me not being good enough... We talk very openly about other people we're attracted to and we usually find the same people attractive... I think because we talk openly and honestly (it works)."

Kristen and Dax have always been very open about their relationship and previously credited therapy for keeping their marriage healthy.

"We have a very healthy marriage and we got there by doing therapy when we needed it, and constantly doing fierce moral inventories," she told People magazine last year. "We both take responsibility when we are wrong, and I think it is easy to work with him because I married him, because I enjoy spending time with him and I trust him. That is exactly what I want in someone that I work with."