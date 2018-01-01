Mary Elizabeth Winstead: 'Common is a lovely movie sex partner'

Mary Elizabeth Winstead has urged her fellow actresses to sign up for sex scenes with rapper Common, insisting he's the perfect movie lover.

The Live Free or Die Hard star has some pretty graphic scenes with the Oscar winner in her new film All About Nina but admits that at no point did she feel uncomfortable - because Common was such a gentleman.

Winstead spent a little time with her co-star before they shot the movie, and really got to know him, which she insists was essential for their lovemaking scenes.

"I wanted to get to know Common through working and shooting, because their relationship unfolds in the film," she tells WENN. "I wanted it to feel more real on the day.

"Any time you do those sex scenes, you have to come up with parameters together and then be free. There was no sense of not being comfortable. I saw that he is exactly what he seems to be, which is this kind-hearted, open, loving, respectful person. It was so easy to go to those vulnerable places with him. It was lovely from the get go."

But the actress still felt she should warn her mum before she saw the movie: "She hasn't seen me play a character like this before so it was new territory for her."

In the film, Mary Elizabeth portrays a stand-up comedienne, whose personal life is in tatters, and she toured comedy clubs looking for inspiration.

"I've always been an admirer of comedians but I would never do it," she adds. "I'm amazed at the people who do it, because it's such a skill. I went to as many shows as I could to find the person who would spark my inspiration.

"We also had this comedian, named Jamie Loftus, who was our stand-up consultant. It was really fun to be riffing and improvising raunchy comedy with other women. Typically, in any comedic space I've been in before it's been with only men. I loved the experience."