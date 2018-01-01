Chrissy Teigen making early plans for baby number three

Chrissy Teigen is making plans to expand her family just four months after giving birth to her son, Miles.

The busy mum-of-two has always dreamed of having a big brood of kids and her past conception issues haven't made her reconsider her baby boom - and husband John Legend is on board.

"John wants however many kids I want," the model, cookbook author, and TV personality tells People. "That’s the good thing with John - he is down for it."

But she's keen to point out she's not making any immediate plans for a third kid after blasting a troll who suggested she looked pregnant at the Emmy Awards earlier this month (Sep18).

"Are we ready right now? No," she smiles. "I really love having two (children), but I think when I’m 70, I’ll look back and say, 'Oh, I wish I had more'. I can’t see myself regretting having a ton of kids."

After struggling with infertility, Chrissy fell pregnant with her daughter Luna, who is now two, and baby Miles via in vitro fertilization.

"Miles was actually made at the same time as Luna," she explains. "They were sharing the same little petri dish together. It’s crazy."

And, with a number of embryos left "on ice", Teigen and Legend are hoping to add to their family "when the time is right".

She also hasn't given up on conceiving naturally, adding, "It'd be awesome. I can't even fathom it because it’s never happened to me. I’m totally fine with it not happening because I’ve been in a position where we’ve been able to control it - the timing and scheduling. It would be chaos otherwise - but I love chaos too."