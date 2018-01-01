Gwyneth Paltrow overcame postpartum depression using 'alternative therapies'

Gwyneth Paltrow has admitted she "broke out" of postpartum depression without the use of medication.

The 46-year-old actress continues to be open about the struggles she endured following the birth of her son Moses, her second child with ex-husband Chris Martin, 12 years ago.

Gwyneth has previously opened up about how Chris first spotted the signs of postnatal depression when Moses was four months old, and she has now revealed she turned to "alternative therapies" to overcome the debilitating illness.

"I had postnatal depression, as you know, after my son. A doctor tried to put me on antidepressants and I thought, if I need them, then yes, I’ll come back to it,” the mother-of-two explained during a special edition of The Goop Podcast on Wednesday (26Sep18) celebrating the 10th anniversary of the brand.

"I thought, well, what if I went to therapy (sic) and I started exercising again, and I stopped drinking alcohol and I just gave myself a period of regeneration and I slept more? I really broke out of it," she shared, adding that medication is a "lifesaver for certain people".

In another podcast episode in April, Gwyneth reflected on the "dark place" of depression with her mother Blythe Danner and revealed that she was "really shocked" to learn she had been affected by the illness.

She added that it came as even more of a surprise considering the nature of her first pregnancy and birth with daughter Apple, now 14.

“I was so euphoric when Apple was born, and I assumed it would happen with Mosey and it just… it took a while. I really went into a dark place,” she recalled.