Tim Allen struggled to get through 'emotional' Toy Story 4 scene

Tim Allen couldn't get through the last Toy Story 4 scene because the storyline is so emotional.

The 65-year-old has voiced the astronaut action figure character Buzz Lightyear since the first Toy Story in 1995, and has gone on to reprise the voice role, alongside Tom Hanks as Woody, for the follow-ups in 1999 and 2010.

Toy Story 3 was an emotional rollercoaster for audiences, with the toys seemingly heading towards their death by incinerator and Andy deciding to give his beloved friends to a young girl named Bonnie before heading for college, and Allen has now suggested that the fourth instalment will be just as moving.

During an appearance on U.S. show The Talk on Wednesday (26Sep18), The Santa Clause star admitted some scenes were so emotional, he struggled to record them.

When asked if he was working on the film, he replied, "Yes, I gotta resist getting emotional. I don't want to give it away, but this is an incredibly great story. It is so emotional, it's so funny, it's so big, the idea they've come up with, I'm startled. I couldn't even get through the last scene."

He went to say more but then stopped himself, adding, "I just can't do it. I can't give any more away. They've got great characters but a couple of scenes toward the end were really hard to get through."

The four instalment follows Woody and Buzz as they embark on a quest to search for Woody's love interest Bo Peep.

Joan Cusack, Bonnie Hunt and Laurie Metcalf will reprise their roles of Jessie, Dolly and Mrs. Davis, while Patricia Arquette has an undisclosed part. It is not known who will voice Mr. Potato Head following the death of Don Rickles in April 2017.

Toy Story 4, directed by Josh Cooley, is set for release in June 2019.