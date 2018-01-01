Sophie Turner recounts awkward meeting with Justin Bieber

Sophie Turner cried in a closet for "five minutes" the first time she met Justin Bieber.

The Game of Thrones actress made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night (26Sep18), and during the interview, host James asked her about her teenage obsession with the Canadian popstar.

Sophie admitted that she was so enamoured with Justin as a 16-year-old that her mother made her a cardboard cutout of them together, but that was not as embarrassing as the time she met Justin while she was touring a friend's house in Miami with her now-fiance Joe Jonas.

"I go upstairs and he's sat there shirtless in this dark room getting a head massage," she recalled of the surprise encounter. "And I was like, 'Oh my God! This is amazing!' So I was like, 'Hi, nice to meet you, Sophie.' (Then I) played it cool, ran into the closet and like cried for five minutes."

While Sophie managed to calm herself down for a second, she then made a very awkward gesture when she was officially introduced to Justin a short time later.

"Justin goes to Joe, 'Yo, Joe, I heard you got a new girl.' And Joe was like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, there she is, she's over there.' And I don't know what came over me to do this, but I turned around and I was like, 'Hi...'" the 22-year-old said, before making a rather bizarre hand gesture.

Joe proceeded to usher Sophie out of the room before she could see Justin's reaction, but the former Jonas Brothers singer was amused by the random situation.

"Joe has never let me live it down since," she laughed. "That can't be the strangest thing that someone's done to him."

However, her interaction with Justin isn't the only awkward encounter she has had with a celebrity. During a recent magazine photoshoot with Brooklyn Beckham, she didn't know whether to bring up his famous family or not during conversation.

"I was talking about his tattoos and everything, and he's like, 'Ah, yeah, I got this for my dad's birthday.' And I'm like, 'What do I say? Do I pretend like I know who his dad is or what?'" the blonde star smiled.