Barbra Streisand is a big fan of pal Lady Gaga's A Star is Born

Lady Gaga hit all the right notes for Barbra Streisand in the A Star Is Born remake.

The veteran diva, who starred in the 1976 movie revamp, has seen Bradley Cooper's directorial debut - and she's a big fan.

"I loved it," she tells Extra. "I think it is wonderful. She (Gaga) is wonderful. Bradley told me he spent months with her working to see her real self... They are going to have a big hit."

Streisand, who played Gaga's role opposite Kris Kristofferson in the mid-1970s, admits the film has brought her and Gaga closer together as friends.

"I call her Stefani," Barbra says. "I can't call her Lady Gaga, but I understand why she calls herself Lady Gaga. I understand that person."

Streisand admits she's confident that the story behind the rags-to-riches movie is so good that the film could become a hit again.

"Every time that film is made, it’s a success," she tells Billboard. "I loved Judy Garland's (1954) version, I like this one a lot, and I liked mine."

The first A Star Is Born movie was released in 1937, and starred Janet Gaynor and Fredric March.

Although Barbra is celebrating the new film, she is less than enthusiastic about the state of American politics, using her new album Walls to attack current U.S. President Donald Trump, who she has slammed in the past numerous times.

The diva has included a protest song, Don't Lie To Me, on the upcoming record, which she announced will be released on 2 November (18).

"I had to write this song," Barbra stresses. "These times gave me energy... There’s a light coming in and hope for the future. We have to grow as a nation. It's my protest, in a sense, about this unprecedented time in our history. What it says about America."

Streisand felt the need to take her feelings about President Trump, who she calls "The Liar in Chief" and "the Groper in Chief", to the studio and singing about them after penning several hard-hitting pieces about the controversial leader online.

"I've written many articles about this... person..., who has no manners, insults everybody, makes fun of disabled people," she adds. "I don’t know what (else) to say. I’ve written, like, 15 Huffington Post pieces."

Walls will be Barbra's first album of new material since 2005.