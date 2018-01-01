Robert Pattinson & Mia Goth ream up in Spain as former lovers' romance hits headlines

Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth have joined forces at the San Sebastian International Film Festival days after their former partners hooked up in London.

The two stars are promoting their new movie, High Life, while news blows up around Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs' romance.

LaBeouf has split from Mia, his wife of two years, while Twilight star Pattinson ended his engagement to the singer and artist, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, last year (17).

Despite the drama surrounding their ex-partners, Robert and Mia were all smiles in San Sebastian on Thursday (27Sep18), as they joined co-stars Juliette Binoche and Agata Buzek on the red carpet.

Pattinson also arrived carrying his baby co-star Scarlett Lindsey.

Meanwhile, his former fiancee appears to have confirmed she and Shia are dating.

The new couple has been spotted out and about in London this week (beg24Sep18), and when FKA twigs was asked to comment on the relationship, she told the Daily Mail, "We're very happy, we're having a nice time."

LaBeouf's representative has confirmed his marriage to Mia is over, stating: "Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private."

The former couple met and fell in love while shooting Nymphomaniac: Vol. II in 2012.

The pair split in 2015 after the Transformers star was caught on tape threatening Mia during a street fight in Germany, but they reunited and reports suggested LaBeouf had proposed in early 2016.

Shia and Mia exchanged vows in an Elvis-themed wedding in Las Vegas in October, 2016, with their mothers as witnesses.