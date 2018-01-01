Busy Philipps: 'I was raped when I was 14'

Actress Busy Philipps has revealed she was raped when she was a teenager.

The former Dawson's Creek star took to social media to share her story in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

"This is me at 14," she wrote on Instagram alongside an old picture of herself. "The age I was raped. It's taken me 25 years to say those words. I wrote about it in my book. I finally told my parents and sister about it 4 months ago. Today is the day we are silent no more. All of us. I'm scared to post this. I can't imagine what Dr. Ford is feeling right now."

Busy did not reveal any other details about her alleged attack, but her memoir, This Will Only Hurt a Little, will be released next month (Oct18), ahead of her new late night talk show Busy Tonight.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ford, who testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday (27Sep18), has been receiving support from many celebrities, including Alyssa Milano, who attended the hearing as a guest of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Milano, an advocate of the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct and assault, also went public with her own experiences in support of Ford.

"This is clearly something that's been painful for her," she said at the hearing. "As a survivor myself, I think the most important thing we could ask for is fairness..."

Milano recently took to social media to share her own sexual assault experiences as part of the #WhyIDidntReport movement, which began trending on Twitter following U.S. President Donald Trump's defence of Kavanaugh.

The former Charmed star wrote: "Hey, @realDonaldTrump, Listen the f**k up. I was sexually assaulted twice. Once when I was a teenager. I never filed a police report and it took me 30 years to tell my parents. If any survivor of sexual assault would like to add to this please do so in the replies. #MeToo."

Ashley Judd, another fierce advocate of the #MeToo movement, Riverdale star Lili Reinhart, and actress Daryl Hannah have also added their names and experiences to the #WhyIDidntReport campaign.