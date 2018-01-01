Sarah Hyland: 'I was sexually assaulted at a high school New Year's Eve party'

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland has revealed she was sexually assaulted at a high school party.

The actress joined the women who have come forward with painful rape and misconduct claims, inspired by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s heavily-televised testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday (27Sep18), by posting an emotional message on Twitter.

"He was a friend. It was New Year’s Eve my senior (year) of high school,” she wrote. “Everyone was drunk. He broke in to the bathroom I was in. I hoped it was a dream but my ripped tights in the morning proved otherwise.

"I thought no one would believe me. I didn’t want to be called dramatic. After all I didn’t say no. Shock can do that to a person."

Blasey Ford's testimony against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who she accused of sexually assaulting her when they were high school students, and his defiant response was broadcast live on all major U.S. networks on Thursday.

The doctor's appearance also inspired actress Busy Philipps to reveal she was raped at the age of 14.

She posted a photo of herself as a teenager on Instagram and wrote: "This is me at 14. The age I was raped. It’s taken me 25 years to say those words... I finally told my parents and sister about it 4 months ago. Today is the day we are silent no more. All of us. I’m scared to post this. I can’t imagine what Dr. Ford is feeling right now."

Hyland and Philipps and many other women, like Alyssa Milano, posted their truths using the hashtag #WhyIDidntReport, which sexual assault survivors began circulating last week to share their stories after U.S. leader Donald Trump attacked Blasey and questioned why she didn't come forward with her accusations against Kavanaugh earlier.

Hyland also added the hashtags #BelieveWomen, #MeToo and #IBelieveHer, and returned to social media to make it clear she believes Blasey and the other two women, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick, who have accused Kavanaugh of past sexual misconduct.

"I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford," Hyland added. "I believe Deborah Ramirez. I believe Julie Swetnick. There is no path forward for Judge Brett Kavanaugh."