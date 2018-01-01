Macaulay Culkin wants Fantastic Beasts role

Grown-up Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin is keen to jump aboard another major movie franchise after asking J.K. Rowling to write him a role in the next Fantastic Beasts film.

The actor took to social media on Wednesday (26Sep18) to support Rowling after she defended the casting of South Korean actress Claudia Kim as Nagini in upcoming film Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald, the second film in the Harry Potter prequel series.

Many fans took issue with the casting and claimed it was offensive to have Kim perform in such a submissive role - as the character who becomes the pet snake of movie villain Lord Voldemort.

But hitting back at the claim, Rowling insisted that the casting was entirely appropriate as the fictional character she created has Asian origins.

"The Naga are snake-like mythical creatures of Indonesian mythology, hence the name Nagini," she wrote. "They are sometimes depicted as winged, sometimes as half-human, half-snake."

And Culkin had her back, adding: "Hey @jk_rowling I'm with you! Nagini can be whatever she wants to be! She's a strong woman/snake."

He then used the tweet to make it clear he'd like to be a part of the next Fantastic Beasts movie, adding: "Also, can you write me into the next movie? I'm Macaulay Culkin (From Home Alone: The Movie) and I was also a Pagemaster (experienced with magic)..."

Now 38, the former child star has also reached out to actor pal Dan Fogler, who plays Jacob Kowalski in the Fantastic Beasts films, in the hope that he can put in a good word for him.