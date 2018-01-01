Meryl Streep applauds 'brave' journalists fighting for freedom and justice

Meryl Streep has saluted the world's news media in a new magazine piece, claiming top reporters should be applauded for seeking out the truth and protecting freedom.

In an open letter written for Porter magazine's upcoming winter 2018 issue, the Oscar winner applauds the hacks who have kept U.S. leader Donald Trump and his administration on their toes and exposed international corruption, while highlighting high-profile sexual misconduct cases.

Meryl, who played pioneering Washington Post publisher Katharine Meyer Graham in last year's movie drama The Post, writes: "We need to protect, defend and thank the current crop of journalists around the world because they, their scruples and their principles are the front-line defense of free and informed people.

"We need the brave ones out front picking through the field ahead of us for land mines so we don’t step on one, or elect one."

She goes on to name one reporter she particularly admires, adding, "True bravery is Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, blown up in her car (in 2017) for reporting on the Panama Papers... I applaud and revere our female journalists. I love them, and their equally undaunted brothers. We need them now more than ever..."

The actress has always steered clear of politics but in recent years she has become a somewhat reluctant voice in the growing feminist movement across the U.S., standing up against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and President Trump, among others.

Earlier this year (18), she joined fellow celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Natalie Portman, and Reese Witherspoon and signed an open letter calling for an end to gender inequality.

The stars were among 140 signatories from the entertainment industry, who offered their support for the campaign, spearheaded by international charity ONE.

The letter was addressed to world leaders, who were told they have been put "on notice" to take action to put an end to inequality.

"There is nowhere on earth where women have the same opportunities as men, but the gender gap is wider for women living in poverty," the letter read. "Poverty is sexist. And we won't stand by while the poorest women are overlooked."