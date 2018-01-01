Eli Roth: 'Cate Blanchett is a real goofball'

Director Eli Roth revelled in showing fans what a "goofball" Cate Blanchett can be by bringing out her playful side in new dark fantasy The House with a Clock in Its Walls.

The Oscar winner is known for her more dramatic roles, but she has started to mix in some lighthearted fare, and Eli really wanted to amp up that aspect of her good witch character in their spooky movie, based on author John Bellairs' 1973 children's book of the same name.

"Cate is so funny. Nobody knows what a goofball Cate is," Eli told Slash Film. "Everyone thinks there is a serious Cate Blanchett, but she loved (horror/fantasy) Evil Dead. She grew up on horror movies and she’s incredibly funny."

"Obviously, she’s like our (this generation's) Meryl Streep," the filmmaker added. "There’s only one Cate Blanchett in the world. There’s maybe three actors in her class, but she’s never shown this (comedic) side.

"She’s a mum and she’s hilarious and she’s so down to earth and so cool. People, I think, know that about her and are starting to see that playful side, where you see (from her roles in) Ocean’s 8, Thor: Ragnarok, but in this movie, she’s also giving that Academy Award-winning performance - but you can tell she’s having so much fun doing it."

The House with a Clock in Its Walls, which co-stars Jack Black, also marks Eli's first family-friendly film after a string of hit horrors like Cabin Fever and Hostel, and he is thrilled to finally have something his young relatives can enjoy.

"My brothers and I are very close, and my nieces and everybody wants to see my movies 'cause they know I make movies, but they can’t see any of them, and I thought, 'I need to explain to my family, the younger generation, this is what I do'," he said. "This is one they can finally see."

The movie beat experts' estimations last weekend (21-23Sep18) to open at number one in the North American box office with $26.9 million (£20.4 million), and now Eli is hoping the popularity of the project will help him land a sequel and perhaps even a film franchise.

"I've never had a cast like this and I had the time of my life working with everyone," he shared. "If the movie works, there’s 12 books in the series (and) we might jump into doing another one."