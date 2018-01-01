Bruce Dern to replace late pal Burt Reynolds in Tarantino film

Actor Bruce Dern will replace his friend Burt Reynolds in Quentin Tarantino's new movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Reynolds died suddenly earlier this month (Sep18), before he could shoot his role as ranch owner George Spahn in the star-studded film, and now Deadline sources have confirmed the Nebraska actor has stepped in to take over.

The film will be Dern's third with Tarantino - he also starred in the director's The Hateful Eight and Django Unchained.

The veteran joins Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning, James Marsden, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, and Lena Dunham, among others in the new film, which is set in the summer of 1969 against the backdrop of the notorious Manson Family murders.

Cult leader Charles Manson and his followers stunned the world with a killing spree that included the massacre of pregnant actress Sharon Tate.

Dern's character Spahn turned his Los Angeles ranch into a movie location for westerns before Manson convinced him to let himself and his followers use the place as their headquarters. In exchange for rent, the cult leader persuaded his female followers to sleep with the blind ranch owner and serve as his guides on the property.

The Deadline sources claim Dern is currently shooting Remember Me in Spain for director Martin Rosete, but he'll leave the production to film his part in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.

Bruce and Burt were longtime friends and appeared together in 2003 TV western Hard Ground.