Pete Davidson realises why pigs aren't ideal New York house pets

Pete Davidson has realised that looking after a pet pig in New York City is quite a difficult task.

The Saturday Night Live comedian and his fiancee Ariana Grande became parents of a pet pig named Piggy Smallz, a nod to the late Notorious B.I.G.'s nickname Biggie Smalls, earlier this month (Sep18), with Ariana sharing videos of her cuddling up to her new pet on Instagram.

Pete was asked about the pig for the first time when he appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday (27Sep18), and he admitted he has now realised why most people in New York City don't get them as pets.

"It's big now! The first two days it was really new and it didn't move much. But now it's starting to bite and (headbutt)," he said. "So I see why."

Seth replied, "I feel like, when you live in a city with seven million people and none of them have pigs, most people think, 'Maybe I won't also,'" and the 24-year-old agreed, "Yeah."

Pete, who then declared his love for their new addition, went on to explain that the process of getting Piggy was very straightforward - Ariana just asked for one.

"Can I just say, this girl, she was like, 'I want a pig!' And then an hour later it was just there," he recalled. "Like I'm still trying to get a Propecia (hair loss prevention medication) refill for the last two weeks and this chick got a pig in a f**king hour."

The heavily-tattooed star has already got a lasting memento of the pig, getting fresh ink of his pet with its name on the side of his torso, and he explained that he doesn't really think things through.

"Yeah, I don't think, I just kind of do," he joked.

In June, it was confirmed that Pete and Ariana had got engaged after a whirlwind romance and they are now living together in a New York City apartment.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Ariana would be taking some time out following the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.