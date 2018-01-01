Elton John wants biopic to include worst moments

Elton John has told producer Matthew Vaughn to include all his worst behaviour in a new biopic

The Crocodile Rock singer, 71, has now settled down with his husband David Furnish and their two kids Zachary, seven, and Elijah, five, but was once notorious for his diva antics and battled a cocaine addiction in the 1970s and '80s.

Matthew said Elton has given him his blessing to tell his story warts and all - and that the resulting movie, which will be directed by Dexter Fletcher, may well shock fans.

"This film is going to make people's jaws hit the ground," Matthew told the Daily Mail. "Elton just said, 'Tell it all. Go as R-rated as you need to'. And we do just that, with his blessing. The flaws and the genius are all there."

The movie, titled Rocketman, is currently being shot in London, with Taron Egerton, who starred alongside Elton in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, playing the rock idol.

The first image of Taron in costume as Elton was released on Thursday (27Sep18), showing the actor dressed as a young Elton dressed in winged boots, a gold jacket and a pair of his iconic glasses, while reclining on a sofa inside an aircraft.

Dexter, who is directing the movie after stepping in to complete Freddie Mercury's biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, said the film will explore a personal side to the star.

"It's about Elton navigating personal and family relationships," he explained. "He looks for love in all the wrong places, he abuses himself with drugs and booze - yet he's a genius who has survived for over half a century in show business."

The British filmmaker also said Taron had "nailed" Elton's unique singing style.

Rocketman will also star Bryce Dallas Howard, who will play the musician's mother Eileen, Jamie Bell as his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, and Richard Madden as former lover and manager John Reid.

Elton recently began a mammoth three-year farewell world tour, as he plans to quit live performing to spend time with his family.