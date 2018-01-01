Seth Rogen to star as a pickle maker in new comedy

Seth Rogen is set to star in an untitled comedy movie about a pickle maker.

The untitled project is based on a 2013 New Yorker novella Sell Out, and the actor will play a character called Herschel Greenbaum who falls into a factory pickle barrel and is brined for 100 years, only to emerge unaged into hipster Brooklyn where he meets his grandson Ben (also played by Rogen). Cinematographer Brandon Trost - a frequent collaborator with Rogen, including the films This Is the End, Neighbors and The Interview - is in talks to make his directorial debut through the project, working from a script written by Simon Rich, who wrote the original story.

Sony are helming the picture, while Rogen, Superbad screenwriter and producer Evan Goldberg and James Weaver will produce the film through their Point Grey Pictures banner. The trio previously teamed up to produce another Sony comedy: 2016's Sausage Party, which went on to be a smash hit, making $98 million (£75 million) in the U.S.

Alexandria McAtee and Rich will executive produce and production on the film is set to start 29 October (18) in Pittsburgh.

After starring in and producing the Oscar-nominated The Disaster Artist in 2017, Rogen has since had a role in Kristen Bell's Like Father, as well as upcoming movies Flarsky - a comedy alongside Charlize Theron - and The Lion King, in which he lends his voice to the character of Pumbaa.

However, this year he has also produced Blockers, starring Leslie Mann, and Netflix's Game Over, Man!, as well as Good Boys, which is set for a 2019 release.