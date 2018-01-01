NEWS Owen Wilson to become a father for the third time Newsdesk Share with :







Owen Wilson is reportedly expecting a third child.



According to New York Post's Page Six, the Wedding Crashers actor, who already has two children, is expecting a baby girl with Varunie Vongsvirates, a yoga enthusiast, whose LinkedIn profile lists her job as a business development rep for American Addiction Centers in Los Angeles.



Sources have reportedly confirmed to Page Six that Wilson has taken a paternity test and that he is the father.



On Wednesday evening, Vongsvirates changed the privacy setting on her Instagram account, revealing several posts about the pregnancy.



One picture posted in August (18) with the caption "#fatherfigure" shows her posing with the blond actor and a group of friends at the premiere of his movie Father Figures last year. On the post, when a follower asked if Wilson is the father of her baby, Vongsvirates responded, "Yes" with a kiss emoji.



Another revealed an ultrasound image of her unborn child, in which she confirmed she is expecting a girl.

"Say hello to Lyla," the mum-to-be wrote, adding the baby's name.



In June, Us Weekly reported the 49-year-old actor had offered to take a paternity test after an unnamed woman had claimed she was pregnant with his unborn child. A source told the news outlet at the time: "Of course if a paternity test establishes that he is the father of another child, he will fulfill all of his obligations to support his child."



The status of Wilson's relationship with Vongsvirates is unknown, but the baby is reportedly due any day now.



The father of two shares seven-year-old son, Robert Ford, with his ex-girlfriend Jade Duell, and another son, Finn, four, with his ex-girlfriend, Caroline Lindqvist.



Representatives for the actor had no comment when contacted by Page Six.

